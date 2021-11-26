Over 100 students booked for raising anti-Pak slogans

KARACHI: As many as 120 students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam were booked for criticising the creation of Pakistan, rioting and unlawful assembly by Tando Jam Police of district Hyderabad.

A case has been registered on the complaint of ASI Nawaz Ali Supio under sections of 123/A, 147 and 149 of PPC on November 25, 2021 against 100 plus students of SAU, Tandojam. According to the FIR, when a police patrol under the supervision of ASI Supio reached Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, it witnessed a rally by 100 to 120 students chanting anti-Pakistan slogans. The Police tried to arrest the students who fled, added in the FIR. The SSP Sajid Sadozi also backed the stance of Tandojam Police and sent videos of the rally to this scribe in which students could be seen raising objectionable slogans.

On the other hand, students Rasheed Sindhi, Abdul Hameed and others claimed while talking to this reporter that students of the University busy in cultural activities, took out a social rally and did not indulge in any political or anti-state activity. "Neither any anti-state rally was brought out nor any anti-state slogans were chanted by students." If at all, some students raised any objectionable slogans they should have been separated, singled out and prosecuted instead of registering a case against over 100 students, they concluded.