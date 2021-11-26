Misbah has no intention to work with PCB

LAHORE: Former head coach and captain Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he has no intention to work with PCB.

Talking to media, Misbah said that the management has done a great job in the World Cup. “Pakistan played the World Cup tremendously,” he said.

“Saqlain Mushtaq and his team did a good job while Babar Azam has given good results and hopefully Pakistan team will win both the Test matches,” he said.

He also praised Muhammad Abbas for his good performance against West Indies. “There is no bowler better than Muhammad Abbas,” he added.

Misbah further said that cricket needs to be improved at grassroots level. “Clubs need to improve their pitches,” he said.

Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned after the West Indies series and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to appoint Saqlain Mushtaq as interim head coach and Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as consultants for the T20 World Cup.

“Well done to those who think that the team has started to perform better after my departure,” Misbah said on the sidelines of the annual match of Muslim Gymkhana Club. “I am also happy to see the Pakistan team winning,” he added.