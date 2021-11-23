IGP Sindh visits missing girl’s parents, assures justice

SUKKUR: IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mahar on Monday constituted a committee, comprising SSP Sukkur, SSP Shikarpur, and SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot, and led by the DIGP Larkana to ensure recovery of a seven-year-old girl, Priya Kumari, d/o Rajo Mal, who was missing from August 18, 2021 from Sanghar, when she was running a ‘Sabeel’ on Ashura in Sukkur.

The IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, also met the parents of the missing girl and also visited the crime scene. He was also briefed by the SSP Sukkur about the incident and measures taken by the police to recover the missing girl. He directed the police officer to recover the girl as soon as possible. The IGP also visited the parents of Kanha Kumar, s/o Preetam Kumar, who was sexually abused and later killed by some unknown criminals three days ago in Baberloi city of district Khairpur. The DIGP Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh briefed him about the law and order situation in both Sukkur and Larkana regions, and informed the police chief about the ongoing operations in Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur against the Katcha criminals.