Dubai Expo beneficial to Punjab: Hasaan

LAHORE:Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Spokesperson Punjab Govt Hasaan Khawar has termed Dubai Expo beneficial for Punjab and said that 20 MoUs signed at the Expo would result in much needed investment of Rs 45 billion in Punjab which will be vital in the development of the province. He said that an Investment Portal as well as a help desk has also been set up to facilitate the investors in this regard.

Hasaan said that an investment facilitation cell is working under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab. The hassle of getting NOC for businesses has now been done away with. He hoped that this private investment would prove no less than good news and a gift for the people of Punjab.

Hasaan said that by giving a fugitive politician the opportunity to speak in a conference organised in the name of justice and in the presence of members of superior judiciary was nothing more than ridicule. He said that opposition while running away from accountability accuses govt of victimisation; and when found guilty, shouts of selective justice. Responding to media questions, Hasaan said that PMLN is the foremost founder of leaking audio and video tapes against persons and institutions in order to muddle the judicial process when their crimes are uncovered.