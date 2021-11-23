Four continents’ battle on the cards in Pool D of Junior World Cup

ISLAMABAD: The hockey flavor from four different continents will be on display in the Pool D of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup springing into action in Bhubaneswar (India) from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Argentina, Germany and Pakistan — all previous winners of the competition — are joined by Egypt as representatives from four different continents meet in Pool D. A top-two finish is the only way to secure a place in the competition quarter-finals and thus maintain hopes of Junior World Cup glory.

Pakistan prefers a free-flowing Asian style of hockey with Germany-the toughest and most successful teams at the junior level relies more on man-to-man marking. Argentina plays a mixture of Asian and European styles, looked dependent more on their strikers. Egypt has got a typical Asian flavor with less strength in defence to block a quality forward-line.

Pakistan

How they qualified: Nominated by Asian Hockey Federation.

Junior World Cup history: 2013 – 9th, 2009 – 5th, 2005 – 7th, 1997 – 5th, 1993 – 2nd, 1989 – 3rd, 1985 – 3rd, 1982 – 3rd, 1979 – 1st.

About the team: Pakistan appeared on the men’s Junior World Cup podium on each of the first five competitions played between 1979 and 1993, winning the inaugural event and claiming one silver and three bronze medals. Since then, two fifth place finishes have been the best achieved, coming in 1997 and 2009. Always blessed with unpredictability and talent, the junior Green Shirts will set their sights high in Bhubaneswar. Pakistan’s place in the competition was confirmed by being nominated by the Asian Hockey Federation following the unfortunate Covid-19 related cancellation of the 2021 Junior Asia Cup, which acted as the qualification competition for the Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Players to watch: Rana Abdul Waheed, Moin Shakil, Ghazanfar Ali and Abdul Manan.

Argentina

How they qualified: 2nd Place: 2021 Men’s Junior Pan American Championship.

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 5th, 2013 – 11th, 2009 – 6th, 2005 – 1st, 2001 – 2nd, 1997 – 6th, 1993 – 6th, 1989 – 5th, 1985 – 7th, 1979 – 6th.

About the team: Argentina’s sensational winning streak in the Men’s Junior Pan American Championship finally came to an end in Santiago earlier this year, with hosts Chile defeating the Argentines in the final to deny them a 12th straight title, a run that started back in Mexico City in 1978. However, that loss could well prove to be a motivating factor, as Argentina aim to add a second Junior World Cup title to the one claimed at the Rotterdam 2005 (NED) event. The team finished fifth at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India, where current senior stars Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Agustin Bugallo and Thomas Habif were all involved. Bruno Stellato impressed in Santiago with four penalty corner conversion in four matches, so could be a player to watch in Bhubaneswar.

Egypt

How they qualified: Nominated by African Hockey Federation

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 15th, 2013 – 15th, 2009 – 14th, 2005 – 12th, 1997 – 9th, 1993 – 12th, 1989 – 10th, 1985 – 12th.

About the team: With the Junior Africa Cup 2021 in Namibia cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 global health pandemic, Egypt’s place at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 came courtesy of a nomination by the African Hockey Federation based on their superb title victory at the Junior Africa Cup in 2016. The Bhubaneswar competition will be their fifth successive Junior World Cup competition and their eighth in total, only missing the 1979, 1982 and 2001 competitions. A ninth-place finish at Milton Keynes 1997 (ENG) is their best performance to date, but the team will have high hopes of surpassing that achievement at the Kalinga Stadium.

Germany

How they qualified: 1st Place – EuroHockey Junior Championship Men 2019.

Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 3rd, 2013 – 1st, 2009 – 1st, 2005 – 6th, 2001 – 3rd, 1997 – 3rd, 1993 – 1st, 1989 – 1st *, 1985 – 1st *, 1982 – 1st *, 1979 – 2nd.

About the team: Germany sealed their place at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 by winning the EuroHockey Junior Championship Men 2019 in Valencia, Spain. That team contained handful of players who would go represent their country.