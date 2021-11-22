Despite ongoing MR campaign, five children die of measles in Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as five children have died due to measles in various parts of interior Sindh, despite the ongoing Measles and Rubella (MR) campaign throughout the province. Reports said three children, including a two-year-old boy, Muhammad, s/o Hajan Manghnejo, and a four-year-old girl, Tayyaba, d/o Qasim, and another two-year-old girl, Rashida, d/o Manzoor Sheikh, have died due to measles in Mangneja Goth of Kot Mir Muhammad in Khairpur. Another two children, identified as four-year-old boy, Faraz, s/o Eidan Malik, in Tangwani and a boy Nadir Mirani of Gulsheer Muhalla in Kandhkot, have died due to measles.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh government is running an anti measles and rubella campaign all over the province, while the children are dying. After the reports, District Health Officer Khairpur Dr Tasleem Khamesani said he had taken notice of the media reports and sent a team to Kot Mir Muhammad to administer the children with MR vaccine and vitamin D drops. However, he claimed that the anti-measles and rubella campaign in the said village was done, adding that his team would also investigate the cases.