Impressive Nouman wins National Amateurs crown

KARACHI: Lahore’s Nouman Ilyas on Sunday displayed nerves of steel as he braved a fascinating final round of the 61st National Amateur Golf Championship to become the new national champion at the challneging Peshawar Golf Club.

Nouman carded a final round score of 71 despite facing stiff resistance from the other three players in the leader flight – Salman Jahangir, Omar Khalid and Muhammad Shoaib.

PAF’s young Humna Amjad faced no such resistance as she fired a stunning round of 71 to win the ladies title by six strokes. With a three-day aggregate of 217 (+1), Humna managed to regain the national title and in the process dethroned defending champion Rimsha Ijaz. Lahore’s Rimsha carded 73 to finish as the runner-up. Her sister Parkha Ijaz finished third.

In the senior amateurs’ category, Lahore’s Col Waqar Ahmed became the new national champion after carding 78 in the final round. He won by two strokes. Zakir Hussain fired 74 in the final round to finish as the runner-up followed by Tariq Mehmood.

The final day’s best action took place in the amateurs’ category in which all four players in the leader flight posted sub-par scores.

After three superb rounds of 71, 71 and 72 Nouman had accumulated a big eight shot lead but he did face some anxious moments as defending champion Omar Khalid made a series of birdies on the back nine to close the gap.

Nouman had a rare lapse of concentration on the 13th hole when his drive landed in a hazard. He made a double bogey while Omar hit the centre fairway before landing his second shot a few feet away from the hole. He made a birdie. Omar also birdied the next hole to put Nouman under pressure. But with a red-hot putter, Nouman sank three birdies on the last four holes including the par-4 18th on which his tee shot landed dangerously close to the water hazard.

There was a three-way battle for the second place with Salman Jahangir, Omar Khalid and Muhammad Shoaib fighting neck and neck during the entire round.

While Omar struggled with his short putts, missing at least five within the six-feet range, Salman and Shoaib converted most of the opportunities that came their way. Salman finished as the runner-up after carding 71 in the final round. Omar, too, carded 71 while Shoaib played the best round of the day, an impressive 70.

But the star of the day was the highly-improved Nouman who kept his composure even as his chief rivals kept sinking birdies. “I knew I had a big lead and kept playing to my strengths. It’s really great to win the country’s most prestigious championship,” said a visibly delighted Nouman.