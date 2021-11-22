113 arrested in raids on fertilizer hoarders

LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified crackdown on hoarders, recovering 460,000 bags of fertilizers, arresting 113 people and registering 190 cases against them during the last week.

The divisional commissioners shared details of the crackdown during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the civil secretariat.

The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities. The meeting was informed that in the Faisalabad division 140,034 bags of fertilizer were confiscated, six people were arrested and 20 cases were registered.

In the Bahawalpur division, 63,819 bags of fertilizer were recovered, 19 people were arrested and 30 cases were registered. In the Multan division, 34,624 bags of fertilizer were seized, 46 people were arrested and 41 cases were registered. In the Sahiwal division, 67,581 bags of fertilizer were recovered, two people were arrested and 37 cases were registered.

The meeting was briefed that in the Gujranwala division, 61,869 bags of fertilizer were recovered, 17 persons were arrested and 25 cases were registered. In the DG Khan division, 35,658 bags of fertilizer were recovered, two persons were arrested and 17 cases were registered.

In the Lahore division, 38000 bags of fertilizer were seized, 10 people were arrested and 11 cases were registered. In the Sargodha division, 18,400 bags of fertilizer were recovered, nine people were arrested and 16 cases were registered while in the Rawalpindi division three persons were arrested and one case was registered. Asking officers to continue the crackdown against hoarders, the chief secretary said that the government would safeguard the interest of the farmers at all costs.

He asked the officers to keep a close watch on the stocks, demand, and supply of fertilizers as well as their prices. He directed that the fertilizers recovered from the stockists should be sold in the market at the fixed price. He said that due to effective measures the prices of food items have stabilised, adding that the administrative officers should continue work with the same diligence and spirit.