Action taken against 58 officers for fudging on Citizen’s Portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) has presented a report to Prime Minister Imran Khan about the action taken against the officers involved in fudging and misrepresentation on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.
According to a statement issued by Prime Minister Office on the PMDU report, those found involved in lodging frivolous and fake complaints to manipulate the citizens’ satisfaction level have been suspended.
Likewise, action has been taken against 45 officers in Punjab, 10 officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three in Sindh.
Meanwhile, the premier directed the provincial chief secretaries and IGPs that no negligence will be tolerated in redress of public complaints. He said immediate action will be taken without any leniency against the officers involved in misrepresentation regarding the resolution of public complaints. Prime Minister Imran Khan said he personally monitors the public complaints on the Citizen’s Portal.
