Nouman continues to enjoy big lead in National Amateurs

KARACHI: Lahore’s Nouman Ilyas catapulted himself within striking distance of winning the 61st National Amateur Golf Championship when he carded an impressive par round of 72 at the Peshawar Club on Saturday.

Nouman, who has by far been the most consistent performer in the championship, followed his scores of 71 and 71 with 72 which gave him a three-day aggregate of 214 (-2). He now enjoys a whopping eight-stroke lead going into the final round.

In second place is Lahore’s Salman Jahangir who carded 73 for an aggregate of 222 (+6).

Placed at a joint third place was the duo of defending national amateur champion Omar Khalid from Karachi and Muhammad Shoaib from Lahore.

Omar fired an impressive round of 73 to stay in the hunt with an aggregate of 223 (+7). Shoaib scored 76 in the fourth round.

Behind the duo of Omar and Shoaib was Karachi’s Saim Shazli, who carded 76 in the third round. He is followed by Hussain Hamid, Qasim Ali Khan, Hamza Khattak, Muhammad Dharmal, Umer Khokhar and Damil Ataullah.

One of the best rounds of the day came from Lahore’s Damil, who made six birdies on the way to an impressive 71.

In the ladies’ category, PAF’s Hamna Amjad carded a solid round of 72 to take a four-shot lead at the end of the first two rounds of the 54-hole event. She has a 36-hole aggregate of 146. Defending champion Rimsha Ijaz from Lahore scored 73 and is at second place with 150. Her sister Parkha carded 76 for an aggregate of 153 and a third place on the leader-board. Aania Farooq and Suneyah Osama occupy joint fourth place followed by sisters Daniah Syed and Abiha Syed.

In the seniors’ category, Punjab Golf Association (PGA) won the Inter-Association Trophy for senior amateurs. Federal Golf Association were runners-up while Sindh Golf Association finished third.

In the individual event, senior amateur Col Waqar Ahmed was leading by a solitary stroke with an aggregate of 157. Tariq Mehmood was in second place followed by Amer Mir, Col Asif Mehdi and Haji Ishaq. The four-day championship will conclude on Sunday (today).