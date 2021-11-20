Pak democracy is ‘constitutional monarchy’: Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior minister and Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Chairman Senator Rehman Malik has termed Pakistan’s democracy “monarchy democratic system” and said democracy is for the privileged class.

“It is evident that the common man suffers from this democratic system which has failed to provide relief to the common man as the rulers are neither competent nor interested in providing relief to people,” he said in an exclusive talk with The News on Friday.

He said all political parties are focused on electables. “People have to decide whether they want the leadership through electable provision or secure the right leadership though their votes.”

He said if the political mess continues, no change for the common man is possible either through legislation or governance. Replying to a question about Afghanistan, Malik said the US entered into the face-saving Doha agreement.

“After the US abruptly left Afghanistan, the country stood divided into various extremist groups and has now become a hub of international unwanted groups and terrorists who remain part of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan.”

About the possibility of the West recognizing the Taliban government, he said the West feels that the Taliban government consists of top wanted people. He said it is unfortunate that the Muslim Ummah never took a united stance either on simple or complicated issues. “There are reports that there is a pressure on some Islamic countries to recognize Israel, linking it with the recognition of the Taliban government,” he said.