FCEPL aids farmers’ children

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd (FCEPL) in their scholarship program for children of farmers awarded 2 students from Sahiwal with monetary assistance in November, a statement said on Friday.
Recipients of the scholarship included Muhammad Nabeel, son of Amjad Ali and Iqra Sharafat, daughter of Sharafat Ali.
Financially facilitating the farmer’s children will enable them to receive quality education and ultimately improve their quality of life for generations to come while simultaneously boosting employee morale, the FCEPL statement said. Mr Sohail Sarwar, Head of Agribusiness, FCEPL said the company would completely sponsor the two students’ higher education.
ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Economic Affairs Division and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics signed an agreement...
LAHORE: Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Mr. Abdul Rahim Nasir on Friday rejected sudden hike in gas...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs600 per tola on Friday.According to the data released by All...
KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for a second straight session in the interbank market on Friday.The rupee closed at...
LAHORE: Artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies have enabled automation to scale posing legitimate...
HYDERABAD: For the first time in over four years, some River Indus catchment growers couldn’t cultivate crops this...