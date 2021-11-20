FCEPL aids farmers’ children

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd (FCEPL) in their scholarship program for children of farmers awarded 2 students from Sahiwal with monetary assistance in November, a statement said on Friday.

Recipients of the scholarship included Muhammad Nabeel, son of Amjad Ali and Iqra Sharafat, daughter of Sharafat Ali.

Financially facilitating the farmer’s children will enable them to receive quality education and ultimately improve their quality of life for generations to come while simultaneously boosting employee morale, the FCEPL statement said. Mr Sohail Sarwar, Head of Agribusiness, FCEPL said the company would completely sponsor the two students’ higher education.