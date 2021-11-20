 
Saturday November 20, 2021
Lahore

Rescue 1122 responds to 1,081 accidents

November 20, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,081 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1,123 were injured. Out of this, 641 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 482 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.