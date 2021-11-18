Phase-II of south Punjab secretariat: Applications sought from contractors to start construction

MULTAN: The South Punjab Civil Secretariat Wednesday initiated work for the construction on phase-II of the secretariat building in Bahawalpur and sought applications from interested companies for construction work.
Pre-qualification of contractors for construction of South Punjab Secretariat Bhaupur building has started and Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) has invited applications from aspiring contractors till December 8.
Talking to journalists, South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar said the Bahawalpur secretariat will be constructed on an area of 520 kanals at Ada Zakhira at a cost of Rs 2.25 billion.
The ACS said offices of S&GAD, Irrigation, P&D, Finance, Board of Revenue, Livestock, C&W and Local Government and Community Development Departments will be eatablished in the Bahawalpur secretariat. He said the Secretariat complex will have four entry gates and a spacious parking lot.
Karachi: TPL Trakker - the most advanced IoT Company in Pakistan has partnered with a leading global bank operating in...
SUKKUR: A cop who was critically injured on Sunday’s attack on a police mobile in Shikarpur, succumbed to his wounds...
SUKKUR: The parents and relatives of a slain woman have refused to resolve the issue of their daughter’s murder...
SUKKUR: Complying with the order of the District and Session Court, Naushahro Feroze, the police on Wednesday ...
SUKKUR: Three people, including a bank manager, were killed in two different road accidents in Larkana and Nooriabad....
KASUR: The younger brother of IG Balochistan Rai Muhammad Tahir, Rai Muhammad Yousuf, Advocate, passed away on...