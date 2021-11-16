Dubai Expo 2021: Team of Punjab’s Health department arrives in UAE

LAHORE: A delegation of Punjab's Health Department reached UAE on Monday to participate in Dubai Expo 2021 where it will highlight the achievements and potential of the government in the sector and attract foreign investments in health-related projects.

The delegation that is visiting UAE on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar comprises Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS) Prof. Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal and Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI) Lahore Prof. Faisal Dar.

The month of November has been given to Punjab province in Dubai Expo to showcase its achievements and opportunities in various sectors. A webinar was organised in this regard at the Dubai Expo on Monday in which the members of the delegation presented their proposals before foreign investors. The main highlight of the event was the participation, through video link, of thousands of students and faculty members from more than 100 medical and dental institutions across Punjab. A special documentary on the performance of the Health department and government initiatives in the sector was also shown on the occasion.

In his address, Prof. Javed Akram said that a Punjab Medical City was going to be established at varsity's Jinnah Campus which would house a biotechnology park, a 500-bed hospital, and an international medical college besides other facilities. He further said that the Silk Road Clinical Trial Center had also been set up at the new campus where research on vaccines and medicines would be conducted. He stated that there were many opportunities for medical tourism in Punjab as the institutions here provided safe and affordable treatment.

Dr Faisal Dar gave a presentation on the performance of his organisation especially with regards to organ transplantation. He said that the services related to organ transplantation had been enhanced in recent days.

Professor Khalid Masood Gondal said his university provided excellent telemedicine services during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the telemedicine centre at KEMU was working 24/7. He added that telemedicine was a new field in Pakistan which had a lot of room for development.