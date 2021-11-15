Man kills daughter, portrays murder as suicide

LAHORE: CIA Civil Lines police Sunday arrested a man for killing his daughter in Hadyara police area. Accused Muhammad Arshad divorced his first wife and kept children, a son and a daughter, with him. His second wife used to quarrel with him because of these two children of his first wife. Upon which he slit open throat of his eight-year-old daughter to please his wife and portrayed the murder as suicide.

Five cops suspended: The DIG Operations suspended five police officials for taking something from the shop of special person without paying him in the Manga Mandi area. The cops who were suspended are: head constables Aslam and Naeem, constables Khurram Shehzad, Zaigham and Imtiaz. One of them, Khurram Shehzad, took something free from the shop while the other four officials remained silent on his illegal activity. The DIG met the victim, Busharat Ali, at DIG office and compensated him by paying him the amount out of his own pocket.

Hit to death: Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, lost their lives in different road accidents here on Sunday.

A boy was killed and another injured in a collision between a car and a bike near Khokar Chowk Johar Town. The boy was identified as Haider, son of Siraj. The injured identified as Naveed, 24, son of Yasin, was admitted to a local hospital. Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck near Park View Multan Road in Chung area. The deceased was identified as Mumtaz, a resident of Sabzazar. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to his ancestral home.

Found dead: A 50-year old man was found dead near Chauburji Chowk on Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of drug overdose. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

Security guard commits suicide: A security guard of a private company committed suicide by shooting himself in the Johar Town area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Kashif. It was reported that Kashif was depressed over unknown domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he shot himself to death. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,086 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 16 people died, whereas 1,113 were injured. Out of this, 633 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 480 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

IG: IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan visited the house of an ASI who had lost his life in a road accident. He said that ASI Saleem Bhatti of Lahore police had enhanced the prestige of department by attaining status of martyrdom. He prayed for the elevation of his ranks.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Fiaz Ahmad lauded the performance of Lahore Police to ensure peaceful completion of the second phase of International Religious Congregation of Raiwind.

He acknowledged the efforts of all wings and units of Lahore Police, including Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit for devising best strategy and evaluation plan to provide security to millions of participants, smooth flow of traffic and maintaining law and order on this occasion. More than 2,000 police officers along with 700 traffic officers were deputed for the event.