PU library introduces two books

LAHORE: Punjab University library book club has organised introductory talks on two books.

The books of the month were “The Leadership of Holy Prophet (PBUH)” by John Adair and “Hayat-a-Rasul-a-Ummi” by Khalid Maqsood.

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) Associate Professor Dr Ishfaq Ahmed presented the talk on the book of John Adair. While reviewing the book he defined some early and contemporary theories of leadership while relating these with the style of leadership of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The introduction to the Urdu book of Khalid Maqsood was presented by Punjab University’s Centre for Islamic Studies Associate Professor Dr Asim Naeem.

He described that due to the writing and research style, the book has a special place among other books on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

Punjab University Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani thanked the speakers and participants for their contribution to the programme and help in promoting Punjab University library’s vision of book reading culture.