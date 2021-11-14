PU library introduces two books

LAHORE: Punjab University library book club has organised introductory talks on two books.
The books of the month were “The Leadership of Holy Prophet (PBUH)” by John Adair and “Hayat-a-Rasul-a-Ummi” by Khalid Maqsood.
Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) Associate Professor Dr Ishfaq Ahmed presented the talk on the book of John Adair. While reviewing the book he defined some early and contemporary theories of leadership while relating these with the style of leadership of Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The introduction to the Urdu book of Khalid Maqsood was presented by Punjab University’s Centre for Islamic Studies Associate Professor Dr Asim Naeem.
He described that due to the writing and research style, the book has a special place among other books on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).
Punjab University Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani thanked the speakers and participants for their contribution to the programme and help in promoting Punjab University library’s vision of book reading culture.
Rawalpindi: On the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, the officials of...
LAHORE: Lady Traffic Squad has been formed to create a sense of security among women.As per CTO Lahore, as many as 25...
LAHORE: It is a matter of concerned that diabetes is on the rise in Pakistan and the country ranks third in the world...
Islamabad: Amir Khan Muttaqi, Interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, has said that due to the unique placement of...
LAHORE: Punjab University’s Hailey College of Commerce Executive Training and Development Cell conducted training...
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed distributed financial grant cheques among the employees of different...