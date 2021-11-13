Maid thrashed by employers

LAHORE:A seven-year old housemaid was beaten by her employers in Lytton Road police area on Friday. The accused Afzal Irfan and his wife tortured the girl Misbah who was working as a housemaid in their house. Police were looking into the matter till the filing of this report.

found dead: A 50-year old man was mysteriously killed in the Wahdat Colony area on Friday. The victim identified as Khizar Hayat hailed from Sargodha. Some persons spotted a man lying unconscious and informed the police. The man was rushed to hospital where he expired. The victim's relatives refused autopsy and received the body.

Man arrested: CIA Sadar Division police arrested a man who was wanted by the police in three killings. The accused identified as Sarfraz was wanted by Lahore and Kasur police in several serious cases, including murder.

Cop dies: A policeman was killed when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle in the Gujjarpura area on Friday. The deceased, identified as Saleem Faisal Bhatti, hailed from Karol Pind, Gujjarpura. He was posted as ASI at Traffic Police Headquarters, Punjab, Lahore. He was on his way on a bike on Bhogiwal Road when a rashly-driven truck hit and killed him. Police removed the body to morgue and arrested the truck driver.

suicide: A 22-year-old Qari allegedly committed suicide at a madressa in the North Cantt area on Friday. The deceased, identified as Qari Noman, hailed from Bahawalnagar. He taught the Holy Quran to children at the madressa for three years. He ended his life by hanging himself with a rope over unknown reason. Upon receiving information of the incident, police reached the spot and removed the body to morgue and started legal proceedings.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,030 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,079 were injured. Out of this, 561 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 510 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.