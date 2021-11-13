Govt allows doctors private practice in social security hospitals

LAHORE:The government has given permission of private practice to doctors in social security hospitals and the income collected from Institutional Private Practice (IPP) will be spent on development projects and to equip hospital with modern machinery.

This was disclosed by Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi in a ceremony held in Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Social Security Hospital here on Friday. Secretary Labour Punjab Liaqat Ali, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Bilal Haider and MS Naeem Baig attended the ceremony. The minister said that a separate counter will be established for private patients and the private practice will be allowed only in the evening. The Labour department is digitising its working to make things better for labourers, he added.

Labour Department will issue Mazdoor Cards to more than 1.1 million labourers for which the scrutiny of data is under process. The printing process of ‘Mazdoor Card’ linked with bank account would be started after verification of all the data. Secretary Labour said that digitisation in Rehmatul lil Alameen hospital has made the system more transparent. All the other PESSI hospitals will be digitised within two years, he said. Commissioner PESSI said that 60 percent of the income acquired from IPP would be spent on staff of the hospital whereas 30 percent income would be spent only on the development of the hospital, the commissioner said.

Ehsaas Nashonuma: A joint delegation of Ehsaas Nashonuma and World Food Programme called on Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Friday. Country Director UN World Food Programme Chris Kaye, Head of Nutrition Dr Mahmood, Nutrition Officer Dr Yasir Ehtisham, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that deprived families of Rajanpur and Khanewal districts will be provided with essential financial support on priority basis under Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme which is working in collaboration with Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. During the meeting, Imran Sikandar assured to properly facilitate the beneficiaries of this programme.

He further added that pregnant women and children are core targets of this programme. “Provision of nutritional food, health and hygiene facilities to the core target would be our prime focus. Initially this programme is initiated in eight THQ and DHQ hospitals of Rajanpur and Khanewal and later this would be expanded to other districts of Punjab”. Later, Country Director UN World Food Programme Chris Kaye assured their full assistance to provide all facilities for health, food and nutrition of mother and children under this flagship programme.

UVAS: The Business Incubation Centre of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a seminar “Entrepreneurship as a Valuable Career Option” for final year students of undergraduate degree programmes at Ravi Campus, Pattoki.

According to a press release, the seminar was aimed to equip young potential and current entrepreneurs with contemporary tools and strategies to transform ideas into successful business startup and management.

Dr Muhammad Junaid, Dr Sadaqat Ali Chattha, Ali Ataa, Muhammad Ubaid and a large number of faculty members and students attended the session. Saqlain Sher from PTCL was the resource person in the seminar.

He highlighted the importance of being an entrepreneur. Earlier, the UVAS Lahore campus students visited Sattarwala Teaching Hospital for practical training. Later, they visited a private dairy farm.