Directive to expedite Sheranwala flyover work

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general (DG) paid a surprise visit to inspect under-construction Sheranwala Gate flyover (Hazrat Ali Hajvery Data Ganj Bakhsh Flyover) on early hours of Thursday and expressed displeasure over slow speed of the construction work.

The LDA officials said the DG issued strict instructions to Chief Engineer LDA (II) Mazhar

Hussain Khan to expedite the work and said the work should be expedited by making more shifts.

The report of ongoing development work on the project should be prepared on daily basis, the DG said, adding uninterrupted flow of traffic should also be ensured during the ongoing development work on the project.

On the occasion, DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar said the project would be completed ahead of schedule for public convenience. He warned the officials of action if any negligence in the project will happen.