Directive to expedite Sheranwala flyover work

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general (DG) paid a surprise visit to inspect under-construction Sheranwala Gate flyover (Hazrat Ali Hajvery Data Ganj Bakhsh Flyover) on early hours of Thursday and expressed displeasure over slow speed of the construction work.
The LDA officials said the DG issued strict instructions to Chief Engineer LDA (II) Mazhar
Hussain Khan to expedite the work and said the work should be expedited by making more shifts.
The report of ongoing development work on the project should be prepared on daily basis, the DG said, adding uninterrupted flow of traffic should also be ensured during the ongoing development work on the project.
On the occasion, DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar said the project would be completed ahead of schedule for public convenience. He warned the officials of action if any negligence in the project will happen.
LAHORE: A woman was shot dead by her father-in-law in the limits of Hadyara police on Thursday. The accused Fiaz's son...
LAHORE:Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti on Thursday assumed the charge of Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital. He...
LAHORE:Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan has taken notice of the trend of increase in public transport fares....
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government has become a victim of its own policies. The...
LAHORE:A large number of people attended 38th death anniversary of Chaudhry Ashraf, former Senator as well as a...
Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University has extended admission deadline for the programmes offered in the second phase...