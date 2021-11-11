No death due to Covid-19 in 24 hours as 396 more cases reported

No death due to Covid-19 was reported from any health facility in Sindh during the previous 24 hours. In the meantime, 194 patients were under treatment at different hospitals in the province, of which the condition of 190 was stated to be critical and 14 of them were on life support.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah shared this information on Wednesday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He said the death toll due to Covid-19 in Sindh had been 7,599.

He explained that 396 new cases of the viral disease had emerged after 17,889 tests were conducted, and this constituted a 2.2 per cent current detection rate. So far 6,558,063 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 471,892 patients diagnosed, of whom 95.7 per cent or 451,588 patients had recovered, including 47 during the previous 24 hours, he added.

The CM said that the number of active cases of Covid-19 currently in Sindh was 12,705 patients. Of these patients, 12,491 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centres and 194 at different hospitals.

According to the CM, 64 of Sindh’s 396 new cases had been reported from Karachi, including 22 from District South, 15 from District East, 14 from District Korangi, eight from District Central and five from District West. In the rest of Sindh, Tando Muhammad Khan had 37 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Sanghar 31, Thatta 27, Dadu, Sujawal and Hyderabad 23 each, Jamshoro and Matiari 22 each, Larkana and Mirpurkhas 18 each, Tando Allahyar 16, Badin 10, Naushehro Feroze and Tharparkar nine each, Umerkot seven, Kamber-Shahdadkot two and Jacobabad had one new case.