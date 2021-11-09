'Transparent land record services priority’

LAHORE:The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) administration is taking many steps for the welfare of the staff; this was stated by DG PLRA, Lt-Gen (retd) Sohail Ashraf while addressing a meeting on Monday.

He said that providing the best services of land records to the people is the first responsibility of PLRA. Financial assistance and other incentives given to the staff in accordance with the govt rules will play an important role in improving the performance of the staff, he said.