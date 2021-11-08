Specially-abled cricketers from Khyber complain of mistreatment

LANDIKOTAL: Specially-abled cricketers from Khyber district here on Sunday complained that they had repeatedly been ignored in the selection of district and provincial level cricket teams over the last 10 years.

Speaking to a press conference at Khyber Press club in Landikotal, Special Persons Organisation president Wazir Muhammad, senior vice president Nazeer Hussain and vice president Muhammad Ullah said that selectors at district and provincial levels did not invite them to participate in trials for cricket team.

They alleged that sports in-charge Haji Akbar was indifferent and mistreated specially-abled players. They said special persons from Landikotal were ignored in the sport events currently underway in Peshawar.

Wazir Muhammad said specially-abled cricketers were not selected on merit recently and most of the players were taken on basis of favouritism. He appealed to the Department of Sports and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other authorities concerned to take notice of the merit violation and again conduct a trial for selection of the special persons’ district cricket team.