Jubilant firing claims life of child

LAHORE: A child was killed in a firing in the air at a wedding ceremony in Sheikhupura on Sunday. Punjab IG took notice of the incident and directed Sheikhupura RPO to submit a report on the incident. The IG also took notice of another incident in which three people were killed in exchange of firing between two groups in Pakpattan. He sought a report from RPO Sahiwal and directed the arrest of the accused.

Body found: A man was found dead in canal near Dharampura on Sunday. Some people spotted the body of a man floating in the canal and informed the police. The rescuers rushed to the spot, pulled out the body from canal and shifted it to the morgue. The victim could not be identified till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, a 28-year old man was found dead on a footpath of Sabzi Mandi, Multan Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Sunday. The identity of the victim was unknown. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

In another incident, a 25-year old youth was found dead near Ring Road in the Kahna area on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body lying on a sidewalk near Ring Road and informed the police. Body, yet to be identified, was shifted to the morgue.

Woman held: Township police arrested a woman and recovered 25 litre indigenous liquor from her possession. The accused identified as Sajida Bibi had been supplying liquor in Township area for a long time.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,109 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,200 were injured. Out of this, 716 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 484 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.