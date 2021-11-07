25 IS militants surrender to Afghan authorities

JALALABAD: About 25 militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) laid down arms and surrendered to authorities in Jalalabad on Saturday, head of intelligence agency in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province said.

The former militants were active in Spinghar, Pachiragam and Batikot districts, and the security forces would further stabilize the situation in Nangarhar and its vicinity, Mohammad Bashir said. Former militant Ziaudin called upon all insurgents to give up fighting and support peace and security in Afghanistan in his speech at the surrendering ceremony.