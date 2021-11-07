Real culprits not named in FIR of Nazim Jokhio murder case, claims Sindh governor

KARACHI : The real culprits behind the murder of Nazim Jokhio, who was recently beaten to death in District Malir after he had posted on social media videos of houbara bustard hunting in Thatta, have not been nominated in the FIR.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail made this claim on Saturday as he visited the Achar Salar Jokhio Goth in District Malir to meet the bereaved family members of Jokhio.

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accompanied the governor.

Ismail offered condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that Jokhio’s murderers would be brought to justice.

Talking to media persons, the governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked him about details of the incident. He added that after the brutal murder of Nazim, his heirs were now being threatened and he also would talk to the Sindh chief minister and inspector general of police in this regard.

“The law of jungle will not prevail here. The influential people are not allowed to further oppress those who are already oppressed,” Ismail remarked.

He said he did not trust the joint investigation team constituted by the Sindh government for investigating the case. “I will talk to the prime minister to get a JIT constituted in this case at the federal level,” he said.

Responding to a question, he lamented that criminal cases had been pending against several members of the Sindh Assembly and stated that the CM should ensure their speedy trial. “Let’s see as to when the chief minister becomes a saviour of the oppressed people in these cases,” said the governor.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro also visited the village to condole with the brother and other family members of Jokhio.

Khuhro assured the bereaved family that justice would be served to them. He added that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken notice of the incident.

No one was supporting the culprits, Khuhro said as he dismissed the reports stating that the bereaved family was being told to reach a settlement with the murderers.