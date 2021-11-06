Former foreign secretary lauded for diplomatic skills

Islamabad: Sohail Aman, former Chief of Air Staff, has complimented Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG, Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS), for his diplomatic skills and dealing with sensitive issues professionally as foreign secretary especially at the eve of Pulwama and Uri episodes which brought Pakistan closer to war.

Aman was speaking at a book launch of “Diplomatic footprints” authored by Aizaz. The ceremony was organised here by ISS. Aman said that the book is written in a very simple manner while capturing some very complicated and sensitive issues he dealt with during his career.

He observed that the book is a great source of first-hand information on the recent history of Pakistan, he said adding that it talks about how critical and crucial it is to run this country. Prof Rifaat Hussain from NUST said that the book is as much a personal story as it is an eyewitness account of the events that affected Pakistan's foreign policy deeply. He remarked that the author not only viewed some of the landmark events from his personal lens but also explained how Pakistan faced these challenges with the collective wisdom.

Mr. Aizaz said that he wrote the book with the aim to inspire youth who are thought to be leaders of tomorrow, professionals, and especially those who wish to build careers in the field of international relations.

He briefly highlighted major watershed events of his life and national journey which he analysed in the book. He said that the book discusses the opportunities and challenges facing Pakistan.

Salman Bashir, former Foreign Secretary said that the book narrates the life and times of the author. He called the book a literally authentic work accomplished with great spirit to promote the narrative of Pakistan.