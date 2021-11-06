Tight spot

Recent reports prove that essential commodities have become more expensive in Pakistan over the years. Unfortunately, it has also become a practice of the politicians to exploit the misery of ordinary people for their own agendas. They manufacture slogans according to the situations that suit them – only to discard them later.

Subsidies provided to farmers are few and far between and are often taken by big landlords, leaving little to none for those who have small farms. Moreover, price control management turned into hoarding businesses – with the help of politicians and bureaucrats. So, if ever, revenue officers carry out raids, they only target their opponents. The Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 was passed by the federal government which envisages the position of a controller general of prices and supplies. Where is that controller general? The government needs to ensure that it makes policies to keep inflation in check and also to curb all the malpractices that lead to inflation.

Fayaz ul Karim Memon

Hyderabad