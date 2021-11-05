Laudable efforts

This letter refers to the article ‘Efficient irrigation’ by Dr Imran Saqib Khalid (November 1). The article provided useful information regarding projects being implemented by the Punjab government for agriculture development. One of the projects mentioned in the article was the Command Area Development of Jalalpur Irrigation Project.

The government should also initiate similar projects in Barani areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen agriculture, which will lead to job creation and food self-sufficiency. The authorities should also publish news of such projects in newspapers and on social media so that people can make maximum use of the facilities the government provides.

Shakeel Khan

Peshawar