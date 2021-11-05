Laudable efforts

This letter refers to the article ‘Efficient irrigation’ by Dr Imran Saqib Khalid (November 1). The article provided useful information regarding projects being implemented by the Punjab government for agriculture development. One of the projects mentioned in the article was the Command Area Development of Jalalpur Irrigation Project.
The government should also initiate similar projects in Barani areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen agriculture, which will lead to job creation and food self-sufficiency. The authorities should also publish news of such projects in newspapers and on social media so that people can make maximum use of the facilities the government provides.
Shakeel Khan
Peshawar
This refers to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation on November 3 about his ‘historic’ relief...
This refers to the news report ‘Gas crisis round the corner’ . People are already facing energy shortages....
Finally, the government and the TLP have reached an agreement. Though the terms of agreement have not been officially...
According to some news reports, NAB has recovered over Rs821 billion, in the last 16 years, but the Ministry of...
The decision of the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, followed by the under-construction Tejori...
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the building of Gandhara Valley City, the biggest housing project in...