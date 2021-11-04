In search of leaders

Since Pakistan’s independence, successive governments have been found guilty of corruption and mismanagement of the country’s wealth and resources. The people who have elected these governments have been neglected, and the country has been saddled with enormous debts which our children and grandchildren will have to repay. It is frustrating to think that this cycle will continue endlessly, and nothing is being done to curb the abuse of authority.

It is the need of the hour that the authorities came up with solutions to problems such as crime, unemployment, poverty, healthcare, and debt-recovery as they are all vital for the development of the country, and its standing in the international arena. Everyone wants to see the country and its people prosper, but for this to happen, it is essential that people elect only those leaders who are capable of addressing the issues of the country.

Muhammad Anas

Lahore