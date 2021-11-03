Covid claims two more lives in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed two more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,571. The fatality rate of the infectious disease in the province was 1.6 per cent.

A total of 14,510 tests were conducted, after which 263 new cases were reported, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday. So far 6,442,909 tests had been conducted against which 469,685 cases were diagnosed. Of them 95.9 per cent or 450,194 patients had recovered, including 163 overnight.

He said 11,920 patients were under treatment, of whom 11,693 were in home isolation, 24 at isolation centres, 203 at different hospitals and 13 on ventilators. Of the 263 new cases, 70 were detected from Karachi: 25 from District Korangi, 15 from District East, 10 from District West, nine from District South, seven from District Central and four from District Malir.

Hyderabad reported 24 cases, Tando Muhammad Khan 22, Thatta 16, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Khairpur 12, Sujawal, Tharparkar and Tando Allahyar nine each, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Matiari and Mirpurkhas eight each, sukkur seven, Badin, Larkana and Ghotki six each, Umerkot four, Jacobabad two.