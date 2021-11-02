In the hands of corruption

According to Transparency International 2020, Pakistan ranks 124 out of 180 on the Corruption Perceptions Index. There are two bodies in Pakistan to check corruption: NAB and the Anti Corruption Establishment – which works on a provincial level.

It is no secret that Pakistan has witnessed corruption in all areas of private and public spheres. Given that we have two institutes to control corruption, the prevalence of it is a surprise. One thinks that the reason there are no strict measures against corruption is that those in power are just as culpable. It is high time the government and the people worked together to rid Pakistan of this menace. People should not elect representative for personal bias and gains, and elected officials should stay true to their offices.

M Naeem

Lahore