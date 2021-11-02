PTI perturbed over ECP notices, demands withdrawal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the PTI Core Committee expressed concern over notices issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to Azam Swati and him as these were based on injustice which should be withdrawn immediately.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a big package regarding inflation in a day or two and more than 10 million people would benefit directly from it.

He was talking to media persons after the meeting of PTI core committee, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill was also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the government was concerned about the continuous rise in oil prices in the world market. “We are adopting a strategy to deal with the energy crisis,” the minister maintained. Regarding the meeting, he said that two major issues related to inflation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab local bodies elections were discussed in the PTI core committee.

Referring to the local bodies elections in Punjab, he said that the local government representatives would be elected through direct elections in Punjab and that the prime minister and the core committee had decided that the mayors of cities and districts in Punjab would also be elected through direct elections. Promising direct democracy from day one, he noted, preparations in this regard are in the final stages. He said that the prime minister has directed the entire party to mobilise for the local body elections, starting the process of nomination in the districts of Punjab, as well as the campaign for the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the minister tweeted that a case has been registered against students of Government Medical College and Sher-e-Kashmir Medical College in Occupied Kashmir for celebrating Pakistan's victory. “If Pakistan's victory is Kashmir's victory then why should not they celebrate? Modi's such heinous acts are growing hopes for freedom,” he said in a tweet.

Speaking on the occasion during Fawad’s media talk, Shahbaz Gill said that the entire core committee, including the prime minister, has expressed concern over the notices issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to Azam Swati and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.He said that the prime minister would take the nation into confidence on the economic situation in a day or two and would announce a package regarding inflation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities to take all necessary measures to bring down prices of essential commodities to give maximum relief to the common man. In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of PTI Core Committee to review the overall economic situation in the country. “Like our exemplary response to COVID-19 pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate the negative impacts of international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food items. Stabilising macroeconomic indicators in the country is government's top priority to spurring economic growth,” he emphasised. Despite the corona pandemic and the rapidly rising food and petroleum prices in the global market, he contended that the government is taking steps to keep prices low. He added that there is a strong focus on stabilising macroeconomic indicators which are important for economic growth.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed about the overall economic situation. He was also apprised of the inflationary trend in the international commodity market and petroleum prices. The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill and Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the proposal of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) Division for the upgradation of Panagahs into centres of excellence. He accorded to the proposal here while presiding over a meeting on Panagah and Ehsaas cards. The prime minister said, “We are working to transform Panagah into a self-sustaining social welfare project where poorest of the poor could avail all civic amenities under one roof”. He said “Special arrangements are being made to improve upon living standards in Panagahs, especially in winter season”.

Earlier, the premier was briefed on the contours of proposed programme for commodity subsidies for the poor and final plan for the upgradation of Panagahs. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to provide quality housing facilities to the marginalised segments of society. He also directed to maintain proper hygienic standards and better healthcare facilities in Panagahs.

The meeting was attended by Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, MD Bait ul Mal Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, PM’s Focal Person on Panagahs Naseem ur Rehman and senior officers concerned.

Meanwhile, businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the overall economic situation in the country. Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin was also present in the meeting.

Prime Minister said, “We are focused on lasting economic stability in the country. Despite COVID-19, the government has been successful to carry on medium to long term economic reforms and as a result, our economic profile is stable”.

The premier underlined the importance of growth in the large-scale manufacturing sector that will bring employment opportunities for skilled workers.

Aqeel Karim Dhedi appreciated the government’s measures for the economic revival in the country. He termed them having far-reaching positive impacts on the industrial growth and economic growth of the country.