Adequate beds available for dengue patients: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that adequate beds are available for dengue patients and dengue situation is under constant monitoring.

The health minister said that 107 beds had been reserved at Mayo Hospital, 74 beds at General Hospitals and 226 at the Expo Centre.

The minister said there was still an enhancement capacity of 250 beds for dengue in teaching hospitals of Lahore. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that dengue situation was being reviewed and beds may be increased as per need.

Dengue fever: Two dengue fever patients died across the province in the last 24 hours, all of them were reported from Lahore.

Similarly, 14,110 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across the province while 10,506 cases from Lahore so far and a total of 2,488 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 1,633 patients are in Lahore hospitals while 855 patients are under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

Around 391,313 indoor while 87,096 outdoor locations were checked in the province, while larvae were destroyed from 1,439 locations. In Lahore, 62,381 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae, 11,716 outdoor locations were checked and 1,015 positive containers were destroyed.

corona cases: Around 136 new corona cases were reported while one patient died in the last 24 hours in Punjab. So far, the total number of cases has reached 440,149. Besides, 419,943 patients have recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,293 till date.