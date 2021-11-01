Dengue fever kills two more in Punjab

LAHORE: Two dengue fever patients died across the province in the last 24 hours, all of them were reported from Lahore.

Similarly, 14,110 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across the province while 10,506 cases from Lahore so far and a total of 2,488 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 1,633 patients are in Lahore hospitals while 855 patients are under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

Around 391,313 indoor while 87,096 outdoor locations were checked in the province, while larvae were destroyed from 1,439 locations. In Lahore, 62,381 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae, 11,716 outdoor locations were checked and 1,015 positive containers were destroyed.