Peace in peril

The recent TLP protests have been putting the county’s peace of in peril. Now the government is negotiating with the proscribed organisation. The TLP’s demand is clear enough, and the previous government of the PML-N had conceded to TLP demands in 2017.

The issue now is whether government can negotiate with the leaders of a proscribed organisation? Also, what will be the legal position of the elected TLP representatives and the party’s registration status in the ECP? Moreover, due to uncertainty in the country, diplomats have been confined to diplomatic enclaves, mobile networks were suspended in some places last week, and the government is in an array. At the same time, the FATF, the IMF, and the World Bank are watching Pakistan closely. The PTI government has been caught between a rock and a hard place. There is no doubt that these protests and their outcome will influence the results of the upcoming elections.

Fayaz ul Karim Memon

Hyderabad