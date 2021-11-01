Two youths wounded by stray bullets

Two youths were wounded on Sunday in firing incident in parts of the city. A 19-year-old youth, Raza, son of Safi, was injured after being hit by a bullet in Jhangvi Goth in the Baldia Town area within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station.
He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said the incident took place when participants at a wedding ceremony resorted to celebratory gunfire. In another incident, 18-year-old Zohaib, son of Gul Rahim, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him on Hub River Road in the Saeedabad area. He was moved to the Civil Hospital. Further investigations are under way.
A day earlier on Saturday, an alleged robber was killed by a lawyer in a firing incident in the Boat Basin area. Advocate Agha Imtiaz opened fire on robbers when they were allegedly trying to flee after mugging him. The firing resulted in the death of one of the robbers.
