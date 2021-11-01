Coronavirus claims one more life, infects 213 in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed one more life in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the provincial death toll of the viral disease to 7,568. In the meantime, 213 new cases of Covid-19 emerged in Sindh after 10,991 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Sunday. He said the Covid-19 mortality rate in Sindh had been 1.6 per cent. He explained that the diagnosis of 213 patients after testing of 10,991 samples constituted a 1.9 per cent detection rate.

He added that so far 6,417,533 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 469,183 patients were diagnosed, of whom 95.9 per cent or 449,943 patients had recovered, including 544 during the previous 24 hours.

Shah said there were currently 11,672 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 11,432 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centres and 215 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 213 patients was stated to be critical, and 11 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to the statement, 42 of the 213 new cases were detected from Karachi. Of them, 21 belonged to District East, seven to District Korangi, six to District South, and four each to District Central and District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Tando Muhammad Khan had 25 new cases, Badin and Hyderabad 16 each, Thatta 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sanghar and Sujawal 11 each, Larkana and Naushehro Feroz 10 each, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar nine each, Matiari, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas six each, Sukkur five, and Dadu, Jacobabad and Jamshoro had one new case each.

The CM urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures to prevent themselves and others from contracting the viral disease.

Fortunately, the Covid-19 spread has relented in the country in recent weeks, due to which the government has relaxed many of earlier restrictions.