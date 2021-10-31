FBR collects Rs233 bn more than set target in July-Oct

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs1,841 billion during the first four months (July-Oct) period of the current year against assigned target of Rs1,608 billion, hence Rs233 billion more collection by the Board.

According to FBR’s announcement, made on Saturday night, the Board released the provisional revenue collection figures for the months July-October of current Financial Year 2021-22.

According to the information, the FBR collection represents a growth of about 36.6pc over the collection of Rs1,347 billion during the same period last year.

The net collection for the month of October 2021 realised Rs440 billion, representing an increase of 30.5pc over Rs337 billion collected in October 2020. These figures would further improve before the after book adjustments have been taken in to account.

On the other hand, the gross collections increased from Rs1,413 billion during July-October 2020 to Rs1,932 billion in current financial year, showing an increase of 36.7pc. The amount of refunds disbursed was Rs91 billion during July-October, 2021 compared to Rs66 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 37.7pc.