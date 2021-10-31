Huraira smashes maiden first-class ton

LAHORE: Teenager Mohammad Huraira finished the second round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with an excellent maiden first-class century as the match between Northern and Central Punjab ended in a draw at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The 19-year-old batter struck 12 fours and a six, making an unbeaten 107 off 146. The right-hander from Sialkot added 89 and 110 runs with Nasir Nawaz (55 off 53) and Umar Amin (56 off 73) for the first and second wickets, respectively. Northern, in their second innings, were at 239 for two.

The day had begun with Northern eyeing their first win of the season with Central Punjab trailing by 184 with a wicket in hand, but a brilliant 96-run stand for the last wicket between Bilawal Iqbal (48 not out) and Ehsan Adil (49) helped Central Punjab post 367 all out in 116.5 overs.

The partnership denied Northern crucial bonus bowling points, as the Nauman Ali-captained side failed to bowl out Central Punjab in 100 overs.

Central Punjab bagged eight points from this match, while Northern pocketed 11.

The other two matches – played at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium – were also drawn.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Balochistan’s Ayaz Tasawar and Bismillah Khan converted their overnight half-centuries into centuries against Southern Punjab. Ayaz and Bismillah began the day at 65 and 56, respectively, and went on to make 113 and 116.

Ayaz smashed 14 fours in his 264-ball innings, while Bismillah dispatched 17 off the 205 balls he faced for fours.

Ali Usman took two wickets before Imran Butt’s Balochistan declared at 571 for seven.

Southern Punjab made 112 for two in their second innings with Tayyab Tahir, who made an excellent double-century in the first innings, scoring 60 not out.