327 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Sindh as four die

Covid-19 has claimed four more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll of the viral disease in the province to 7,567. In the meantime, 247 patients infected by the novel coronavirus were under treatment at different hospitals of Sindh, of whom the condition of 215 was stated to be critical and 11 of them had been shifted onto life support.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He said that the 327 new cases of Covid-19 had been detected in Sindh during the previous 24 hours after 16,965 tests were conducted. He explained that the diagnosis of 327 cases through 16,965 tests constituted a 2.8 per cent detection rate.

After the recent four deaths, the fatality rate of Covid-19 in the province stood at 1.6 per cent, the CM said.

According to Shah, so far 6,406,542 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 468,970 cases were diagnosed, of which 95.8 per cent or 449,399 patients had recovered, including 91 during the previous 24 hours.

The current number of active Covid-19 cases in Sindh was 12,004, the CM said. He added that of them, 11,764 were in home isolation, 215 at different hospitals and 25 at isolation centres.

He stated that of the 477 new cases, 64 were detected from the Karachi division. Sharing district-wise statistics, he said 67 new cases were reported from Hyderabad, 64 from Dadu, 40 from Sujawal, 28 from Noushehro Feroze, 27 each from Thatta and Jamshoro, 25 each from Karachi’s District East and Nawabshah, 19 from Karachi’s District Korangi, 18 from Sanghar, 14 each from Tharparkar, Larkana, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar, 11 from Kashmore, 10 each from Sukkur and Kamber-Shahdadkot, nine from Ghotki, seven from Umerkot, six each from Mirpurkhas, Karachi’s District Central and Karachi’s District South, four each from Karachi’s District Malir, Karachi’s West and Jacobabad, and one from Khairpur district.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government to prevent themselves and others from contracting the contagious disease.