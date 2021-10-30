Man hit to death

LAHORE:A 30-year old man was hit to death by a train in the Kot Lakhpat area on Friday. The man, yet to be identified, was hit by a train while crossing the railway line in the Kot Lakhpat area. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to the morgue.

found dead: A 30-year old woman was found dead in the limits of Factory Area police on Friday. The woman, yet to be identified, seemed to be an addict and died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,077 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,161 were injured. Out of this, 694 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.