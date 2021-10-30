Punjab, Sindh healthcare commissions to work together

LAHORE:The healthcare commissions of Punjab and Sindh will collaborate to improve the healthcare service delivery systems of both provinces while working groups will also be constituted to benefit from their respective ambits of functioning.

This was decided between the two sides in a meeting held at the Punjab Health Commission (PHC) here Friday. Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqi led a seven-member delegation comprising directors of various departments. PHC CEO Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz led his team. Directors and heads of departments of both Commissions gave detailed briefings about their respective areas.

The officials discussed various aspects and issues of quality assurance in the healthcare service delivery, implementation of rules and regulations, minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) and their enforcement in the healthcare establishments (HCEs) of both provinces.

The visiting delegates appreciated the PHC for its success in bringing reforms in the provincial health sector. Welcoming the SHCC delegation, Dr Saqib Aziz suggested the formation of a national coordination committee of all the provincial healthcare commissions for mutual learning, similar and equal implementation of health reforms, rules and regulations across Pakistan. Dr Ahson Siddiqi also pointed out areas for mutual collaboration and learning.

528 new dengue cases: Two deaths have been reported from all over Punjab, 528 confirmed cases of dengue reported across the province, out of which 401 were reported in Lahore while total death toll from dengue reached 40 this year.

In a press statement issued here, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that during the last 24 hours, so far this year, 12,817 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province while 8,604 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in Lahore.

Imran Sikandar said that a total of 2,336 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 1,461 patients were admitted to hospitals of Lahore, while 875 patients were admitted to hospitals of other cities of Punjab, he added. About availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, he said that 4,778 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. Out of which 23,36 beds were currently occupied.

In last 24 hours, 445,673 indoor and 105,825 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 1,696 locations.In Lahore, 65,668 indoor places and 9,606 outdoor places were checked and 1,149 positive containers were destroyed.