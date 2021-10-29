Vaccination facility at petrol pumps

LAHORE:Vans of Oil Marketing Companies of Pakistan (OMAP) will be mobilised to vaccinate consumers at different petrol pumps, said Tariq Wazir Ali, Chairman OMAP.

He was addressing at a function where Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Usman Younas inaugurated Mobile Van here Thursday. Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali said that OMAP had started this initiative of free COVID vaccination van to support PM's vision of corona-free Pakistan. He explained that the vans would be placed at different petrol pumps and would vaccinate the consumers.

As per the pilot project, there are four vans but we will expand it later and will achieve a target of 100,000 vaccinated people through these vans by the end of December, he added. Addressing on the occasion, Commissioner Lahore Usman Younas said that the government wanted to vaccinate every citizen and this initiative would help government in achieving its goal. Commissioner said that Lahore would be made Pakistan's first corona-free city very soon. He announced that families would also be vaccinated at the petrol pumps.