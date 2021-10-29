COVID-19 kills two more; 203 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE:Coronavirus claimed two more lives and 203 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the P&SHD here Thursday, death toll reached 12,901 and a total number of cases recorded 439,663 while 419,244 patients had been recovered so far. Currently 7,518 patients were under treatment in different hospitals. The health department conducted 16,369 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.74 million so far. The spokesperson said that the department was taking the all-out effort to vaccinate all the people above the age of 12 year in the province. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.