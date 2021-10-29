Milk shop owner killed, three wounded in firing incidents

A milk shop owner man was gunned down on Thursday in the Sohrab Goth area and three others wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city.

A man was shot dead when unidentified persons opened fire on a milk shop located at a slum area in Rajput Society in Gulzar-e-Hijri within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station.

Police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased man was identified as 50-year-old Aftab Ahmed, son of Rao Idrees.

According to SHO Zubair Nawaz, the deceased was the owner of a milk shop and his house was also located near the shop. Quoting initial investigations, the officer said it could be the case that the man was shot dead by robbers for putting up resistance but the suspects did not steal anything from the shop.

The SHO explained that the suspects had arrived on a Honda 125 motorcycle, wearing cotton shalwar kameez and helmets. He also did not rule out the possibility of personal enmity as the reason for the murder.

SHO Nawaz said the police were waiting for the family to register a case. Separately, 35-year-old Faisal, son of Younus, was injured in a firing incident on the Bacha Khan flyover within the limits of the Pirabad police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, a young man was wounded after he offered resistance during a mugging bid near Vita Chowrangi in the Korangi area. The injured youth was identified as Barkat, 24, son of Mir Ayaz.

He was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. Further investigations are under way. Meanwhile, 42-year-old Ikram, son of Nawaz, was also wounded by robbers for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in the Quaidabad area. He was shifted to the JPMC.