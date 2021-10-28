Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

LAKKI MARWAT: Four cops embraced martyrdom when unidentified assailants opened fire on them on the Bannu-Mianwali Road here, police officials said on Wednesday.

They said that a police party of the Saddar Police Station was on a routine patrol on the Bannu-Mianwali Road when armed motorcyclists opened fire on them near a hotel late on Tuesday night.

As a result, all the occupants of the van, including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Yaqoob Khan, constables Mustaqeem Khan, Inamullah and drive Rahimullah Khan embraced martyrdom.

Following the incident, the police rushed to the spot and covered all the exit points. The Rescue 1122 ambulances also reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the City Hospital, Lakki.

District Police Officer Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar said search operation and raids were being conducted to bring the accused to justice. "We are investigating the case and hope the accused will be arrested soon," the DPO added.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the slain cops were offered at the Police Lines. District Police Officer Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Shafiq Khan Wazir, Deputy Superintendent of Police Murad Khan Wazir and other police officials and notables of the area attended the funeral prayers.

After the funeral, the bodies of the slain cops were shifted to their respective villages where they were laid to rest with state honours. The police registered the case under sections 302, 353, 404, 427 PPC and 7-ATA, 148, 149 against the unknown assailants and started an investigation.