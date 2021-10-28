Virtual consultancy in 222 social security dispensaries approved

Lahore:The 153rd governing body meeting of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan at PESSI Head Office here.

The governing body decided to extend self-assessment and amnesty scheme till July 31, 2022 and to recruit staff in the new hospitals being constructed in Sargodha, Faisalabad and Taunsa. The governing body also gave approval to set up a 25-bed cancer ward at Taunsa Hospital and first-ever Social Security Medical College in Lahore. The governing body approved provision of virtual consultancy in 222 social security dispensaries in collaboration with King Edward Medical College. The virtual consultancy facility will be provided by the consultants of Mayo Hospital for three hours five days a week. King Edward Medical College will provide free consultation for 28 missing facilities in social security hospitals. The governing body suggested fixing minimum wage of domestic workers between Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 in case of provision of accommodation and other facilities for domestic workers. Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said the cancer ward would be set up in Taunsa at a cost of Rs80 million.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the increasing cancer cases in the area. He said that 20 new recruitments would be made in Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Social Security Hospital, and specialist doctors, including neuro surgeons, neuro physicians, endocrinologist and pediatric surgeons would be hired in Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Islamabad hospitals. Labour Secretary Liaqat Chatha said that P&D was conducting a survey to collect data of domestic workers at a cost of Rs196 million which would help Social Security to frame a mechanism for domestic workers. The salary for social security contribution is being fixed at Rs20,000 to Rs25,000. He said a joint inspection regime was being launched in factories and factories in collaboration with PITB.

Social Security Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider said that private practice would now be allowed in social security hospital so that the general public could get benefit. In the first phase, private practice will be allowed in 10 big social security hospitals.

The management training of medical superintendents of social security hospitals will be conducted for their capacity building. He said that boards of management would be set up in PESSI hospitals for better management of administrative affairs. The Social Security commissioner said that special allowances would be given to the administrative cadre.

UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed ‘Kashmir Black Day’ and took out a procession on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and protest the forced occupation of the valley by the Indian forces.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the procession while Pro-VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, deans, directors, chairpersons and a large number of faculty members, administrative officers and students participated in the event. The participants carried placards and chanted slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian occupation. The procession started from the VC Office and culminated in front of the university’s main lawn.Similar, rallies were also organised at all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang, CVAS Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason, Layyah. The participants demanded end to the human rights violations and bloodshed in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

Mehfil-e-Milad: Sarwar Foundation Chairperson and wife of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Begum Perveen Sarwar, has said Islam gives a complete code of life and we need to seek guidance only from our religion in all spheres of life.

Speaking at the Mehfil-e-Milad organised by a private group of institutions here Wednesday, she said that we, being true Muslims, should understand our religion fully and then implement it in our lives that would give us success not only in this world but also the world hereafter. She said Islam teaches us giving respect to all human beings, which is the basis of a great society. Various students and a traffic police official Fehmida Zeeshan recited Naat.