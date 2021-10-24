RED corona vaccination drive begins tomorrow

LAHORE : Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikander said here on Saturday that performance of CEOs (Health) has been linked with ratio of corona vaccination in their respective districts.

Chairing a monthly CEOs conference, the secretary said that Reach Every Door (RED) campaign, the largest vaccination campaign in Punjab, shall begin from October 25.

He said, “The government is launching RED vaccination campaign across Punjab and all CEOs must play active role to make it a success. Another 14,000 new vaccination centres shall be set up in Punjab to vaccinate more and more people. Administration shall make the RED campaign a success. COVID-19 has claimed more than 12,800 lives in Punjab so far. Districts lagging behind shall be able to catch with up their targets during the RED campaign. We can eschew lockdowns by vaccination of more and more people. Vaccination shall help us return to normal life and we can overcome the Corona pandemic by inoculation of as many people as possible.”

Imran Sikandar said the province-wide vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals. Special SOPs have been issued for various sectors in view of the growing situation in Corona across the province. A new record of vaccination across Punjab, a record number of vaccinations are being carried out on a daily basis. It is imperative that all people over the age of 12 should be vaccinated immediately. There are currently a total of 636 vaccination centers in operation. Vaccination campaign is successfully underway at all vaccination centers across the province. Vaccination campaign is successfully underway at all vaccination centers across the province.

During last 24 hours 450,340 people are vaccinated in province, getting total to 56,901,431 people coverage overall in Punjab. During the last 24 hours 182 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 438,832. Besides, 417,921 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 8,023 till date. In recent 24 hours, 4 deaths have been reported from Lahore whereas 8 deaths have been reported in Punjab due to Corona virus taking the total tally to 12,888.

During the last 24 hours, 16,562 tests are conducted making a total of 7,798,646 tests. In the last 24 hours, 105 positive corona cases has been reported in Lahore, 9 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Multan, 12 in Faisalabad. 6 cases have been reported in Mandi Bahauddin, and 5 in Sargodha. 3 cases were reported in Pakpattan while 4 Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Attock, respectively. During the last 24 hours, the overall rate of positivity of Corona was recorded at 1.1% in all cities of the province, while the rate of positive cases in Lahore was 2.6pc.