A man was shot dead in Sumar Goth on the Super Highway on Saturday.

According to the Steel Town police, rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 22-year-old Zahid Ali, son of Pasand Khan. The police said Ali, hailed from Sakrand, was a labourer and lived with his in-laws. He was shot thrice and died on the spot. The police suspected that the man could have been killed over a personal enmity. A case has been registered.